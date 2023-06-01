Heatwave for SickKids Beach Volleyball

Heatwave for SickKids is a high energy corporate team event that will develop team work, understanding, communication and leadership in a participatory, philanthropic, fun and physically active competition- all while raising money to help build a new SickKids!

Take in the competition at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto for all-day beach events on Saturday June 10, Saturday July 8, Saturday August 12 and Saturday September 16. PLUS, don't forget to stop by the CHUM tent on the June & July dates to win prizes and buy a custom swag bag!

CLICK HERE for more info.