260 Richmond Street West, First Floor, Toronto ON, M5V 1W5
HOLIDAY FAIR IN THE SQUARE

HOLDAY FAIR IN THE SQUARE

  • Toronto's favourite Christmas market returns to the heart of the city in Nathan Phillips Square - and it's going to be bigger and brighter than ever. 
  • This year, Holiday Fair is coinciding with the City of Toronto's Cavalcade of Lights to transform the Square into a magical winter wonderland. 
  • Whether it's a skate in the square under the twinkling lights, photos with Santa and the 60-foot Christmas tree, a trip on one of the carnival rides, or shopping for the perfect gift for your loved one - there's something for everyone at Holiday Fair in the Square.
  • Free admission! 
  • Opening day is Friday, December 2nd and running until December 23rd. 
  • Visit www.fairinthesquare.ca for more information.

