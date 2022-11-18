HOLIDAY FAIR IN THE SQUARE
HOLDAY FAIR IN THE SQUARE
- Toronto's favourite Christmas market returns to the heart of the city in Nathan Phillips Square - and it's going to be bigger and brighter than ever.
- This year, Holiday Fair is coinciding with the City of Toronto's Cavalcade of Lights to transform the Square into a magical winter wonderland.
- Whether it's a skate in the square under the twinkling lights, photos with Santa and the 60-foot Christmas tree, a trip on one of the carnival rides, or shopping for the perfect gift for your loved one - there's something for everyone at Holiday Fair in the Square.
- Free admission!
- Opening day is Friday, December 2nd and running until December 23rd.
- Visit www.fairinthesquare.ca for more information.