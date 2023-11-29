Holiday Fair in the Square: Dec. 1 - 23

Holiday Fair in the Square is moving to the heart of North Toronto!

This year, the Fair will be transforming Mel Lastman Square into a magical winter wonderland!

Stroll through the stalls of the artisan marketplace, warm up in the Fireside Lounge while sipping a hot chocolate or mulled wine and toasting your very own s’more, or enjoy a visit with Santa himself! Holiday Fair in the Square is a holiday tradition you don’t want to miss.

Visit www.fairinthesquare.ca for all the festival details!

#HolidayFairTO