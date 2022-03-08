iHeartRadio

JDRF CANADA

JDRF-Header

100 years ago, the first successful insulin injection was given in Canada. To mark this milestone, on April 4th, five brave Canadians will live on top of a flagpole for 100 hours. They are doing this to raise awareness and funds for JDRF.

JDRF is committed to curing type 1 diabetes. It’s time to move beyond insulin - it’s time to find a cure.

Canada Discovered Insulin. Canada Can Cure Diabetes. Let’s Make History Again.

For more information or to make a donation, visit CanadaCuresDiabetes.ca

