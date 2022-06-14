LIVE ON LOCATION - IKEA

What: Azalea Hart - Live on Location

When: June 22 from 10a-1p

Where: IKEA Toronto Downtown Store, 382 Yonge Street (Yonge & Gerrard)

About:

Enter for a chance to be our IKEA Family VIP to celebrate the opening of our IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura store. Five IKEA Family members will be selected to win an exclusive VIP shopping experience, including:

- $100 IKEA gift card

- lunch for two at our new IKEA Swedish Deli

- and a new STARKVIND air purifier

To enter, join IKEA Family before June 22 and set your preferred store to ‘Toronto Downtown – Aura’.

About IKEA Toronto Downtown

382 Yonge Street (northwest corner of Yonge and Gerrard Streets)



IKEA Toronto Downtown takes inspiration from life at home in Toronto and reflects the diversity and vibrance of the city. The much-loved IKEA home furnishing displays throughout focus on affordable, sustainable and small-space-living solutions that meet the everyday needs and dreams of Torontonians.

Location & transit

• Approximately 6,100 m2 on the ground floor and second floor retail space

within the Aura Retail Podium (for reference, IKEA North York is about 25,000 m2)

• Closest stops on the Yonge-University (Yellow) subway line are College (to the north) or Dundas (to the south)

• Nearest streetcar routes include the 506 (College/Carlton) and the 505 (Dundas)

• Dedicated bike lane on Gerrard Street and Toronto Bike Share stations in/around College Park

Food

IKEA Swedish Deli will offer affordable food options whether customers want to grab an IKEA hot dog on the go, bring home the taste of Sweden for dinner, or taste one of our new ‘eatball’ recipes. New healthy bowls designed for the contemporary IKEA customer feature:

• Plant Balls and potato salad

• Chicken Ball with teriyaki sauce and egg noodles

• Veggie Ball with green lentils and arugula

• Classic IKEA Meatball plate with mashed potatoes

No self-serve furniture is available and there is no self-serve warehouse.

Shop & Go - skip the line and save time with the IKEA App; scan as you shop the store and pay at kiosks on the way out, or in the app. IKEA Toronto Downtown will be cash-less.

• Planning & design services - through appointment with an IKEA design specialist, we support you when customization can get complicated. We’ll set you up with a solid plan and a shopping list quickly and easily.

• Delivery - Parcel, starting at $7.99 or Truck from $39 (we’ll tell you which delivery option fits your order, and for truck deliveries, you can choose from doorstep or in-home delivery). Save money with Click and collect, starting at $5, and pick up at the IKEA Collection Point on the lower-level concourse in Unit 77 next to the elevators.

