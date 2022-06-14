LIVE ON LOCATION - LOWE'S

What: Taylor Kaye - Live on Location

When: June 18 from 9a-1p

Where: Lowe's: 18401 Yonge St, East Gwillimbury, ON L9N 0A2

About:

It’s Lowe’s Father’s Day deals! Until Wednesday, come visit us in store and online and get up to 30% off selected products.

Find great deals for all dads such:

Save $100 dollars when you buy the Grill Chef 3 Burner Barbeque now at $199.

4-piece BBQ Tool set at $17.99

Your Choice of cordless 20V Circular saw, angle grinder or ½’’ drill at $129 each

Save $50 on Dewalt wet/dry vacuum now at $109

Save $40 on Black & Decker sting trimmer now at $94

Get the Kobalt 2-in-1 Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for just $249 dollars

Save $70 on Craftsman garage cabinet now at $299

Great products at great prices

The best BBQ brands for all tastes

Clear something off your dad's wish list today! Certain conditions apply.

Details in store or online at lowes.ca.

Your happiest summer starts with LOWE'S