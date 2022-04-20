iHeartRadio

LIVE ON LOCATION - LOWES

chum-Lowes-event_1265x500

What: Ruby Carr - Live on Location

When: April 23 from 9a-12p

Where: Lowe’s South Brampton  

370 Kennedy Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 4V2

About:

Your Lowe’s just got better! On Saturday, April 23, visit the revamped Lowe’s located at 370, Kennedy Road. Find what you need faster thanks to the new and improved customer experience, and get a chance to win one of 25 $100 gift cards! Plus, receive a yard paper waste Duro Lawn Bag bundle for your spring cleanup at checkout. This Saturday, from 8 am to 9 pm, discover what your improved Lowe’s has in store for you.

