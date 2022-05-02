iHeartRadio

LIVE ON LOCATION - PLANET FITNESS

chum-PlanetFitness-event_888x500

What: Azalea Hart- Live on Location

When: May 6 from 11a-2p

Where: Planet Fitness College Park

444 Yonge St Units G1 and G4, Toronto, ON M5B 2H4

About:

Get started at Planet Fitness for a $1 enrolment, then just $15 a month. Hurry! This offer ends May 10th. Enjoy tons of cardio and strength equipment all in one squeaky clean and spacious club. 

In the Planet Fitness Black Card Spa, relaxation is always the goal. Enjoy Hydromassage machines, tanning beds, and more for stress-free fitness. Looking to step up your fitness journey? Work with a friendly certified trainer to get the best out of your workout; 100% free for members!

