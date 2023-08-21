iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time
260 Richmond Street West, First Floor, Toronto ON, M5V 1W5  -   416-384-6000  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com
Instagram
104536
Sms*

LIVE ON LOCATION - Rooms + Spaces

chum-BellDirect-event_1265x500-Rooms+Spaces

Join Azalea Hart this Saturday at Rooms + Spaces at 225 High Tech Road, Unit 1 in Richmond Hill!

We’ll be live on location from 10am - 2pm.

Home is where the PARTY is. Join us at Canada’s newest home store, rooms + spaces for exciting prizes – be one of the first 100 customers in-store for your chance to spin the wheel for a special prize!

We are 100% Canadian-owned and operated, with locations coast to coast. We believe inspiring design can be aspirational AND affordable! We specialize in the elements of comfort and style: everything you need to make your space your own.

Our product selection is uniquely Canadian – over 85% of our product selection is from Canadian suppliers and manufacturers.

Prizes to note:

  • OXO kitchen gadget, Zwilling paring knife, 3-piece BBQ set, etc.
  • Your chance to enter a $5K contest - $500 interior design consultation + $4,500 to shop at rooms + spaces

 

Music News

Group Element CHUM FM Footer

CHUM 104.5 contact information

Phones

In studio 416-870-1045

Sales 416-440-6330

Website

Instagram
104536
Sms*