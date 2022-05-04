Join us on June 5, 2022 the first ever Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest as we take on the DVP and go the distance to defeat dementia.

Bike the DVP (traffic-free) and go the distance to defeat dementia with thousands of other riders. We’ve got something for everyone, from a 25km route to a 75km one, so it’s sure to be a fun-filled day for all involved.

Register on your own, with a team of friends or family, or become part of a corporate team. Together, we can reach the finish line and defeat dementia.

Register or Donate now! Visit bikeforbrainhealth.ca to learn more.

Individual

Come along for the ride as we welcome Toronto to take on the DVP and go the distance to defeat dementia. Gear up for a day of physical activity, fundraising and fun.

Family and Friends Team

Gather your family and friends and cycle the DVP for a great cause. All participants over the age of 12 will need to reach a minimum $100 in fundraising to participate.

Corporate Teams

The DVP is calling. Let’s support a future without dementia while looking forward to an exciting opportunity to go the distance, traffic-free, with your colleagues.

Rally your team and register.

High School Challenge

Gear up to own the DVP and team up with your friends to defeat dementia.