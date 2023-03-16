When you buy a Princess Margaret Home Lottery ticket it’s a win-win. You get a chance to win incredible prizes and you also help fund life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world.

There are over 20,000 prizes to win valued at more than $21 Million, including vacations, vehicles and cash prizes.

There are more BIG grand prizes including, the $4.2 Million Toronto Grand Prize, the $1.6 Million Toronto Condo Grand Prize, and the $2.6 Million Early Bird Prize.

$1.6 MILLION BONUS PRIZE DEADLINE IS MIDNIGHT March 24. The Bonus Prize includes a Blue Mountain Showhome and $100,000 Cash.

For more information and details click here!