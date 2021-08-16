QUEST4CF - CYSTIC FIBROSIS CANADA

What is Quest4CF?

Quest4CF is a family friendly event taking place in select communities across Canada in October 2021. Questers will venture out in their vehicles to solve clues and riddles on their Quest for treasure, while raising funds for the CF community!

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is taking precautions to make this event as safe and socially-distanced as possible. For the majority of this event, participants will remain safely in their vehicles to promote social distancing. All participants and volunteers will be required to take a screening survey the morning of the event and will be asked to stay home in the event they feel unwell. All volunteers will have access to hand sanitizer and face masks.

All routes lead to the treasure, but the journey is where the real Quest begins!

Registration opens August 25th!

As a Quest4CF Participant, what can I expect?﻿

Teams will travel via their own vehicle (1 vehicle per team) throughout their community, taking photos at various locations and landmarks on their official Quest Passport. The event will be socially-distanced and the majority of the clues will be solved in their vehicle. As teams complete their Quest, a volunteer will stamp your Quest Passport and provide clues to upcoming locations. Once your Quest is complete, you will proceed to the final location to receive your treasure! All Questers are encouraged to “dress for the Quest” and wear their Halloween costumes for their journey!

Each team will receive their own fundraising page to collect pledges for their Quest. Advantages and prizes will be awarded based on fundraising milestones!

Locations

Ontario: