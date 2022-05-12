iHeartRadio

SARAH MILLICAN - PRESENTED BY JUST FOR LAUGHS

SarahMillican-Header

Just For Laughs is excited to bring the dazzling Sarah Millican to Canada! In her sixth world tour, she is bringing the Bobby Dazzler Tour to Toronto on Friday, October 21st. Get your tickets HERE

 

Just For Laughs and Chambers Touring are excited to announce that, following her sold out Canadian tour in 2019, the hilarious Sarah Millican is back on tour with a Bobby Dazzler* of a new stand-up show. In this, her sixth international tour, you’ll learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be. Sarah has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh.

*‘Bobby Dazzler’ is the purest compliment. Imagine a child in red wellies or a woman in a new top. Both are Bobby Dazzlers. It is also the name of a caravan cleaning spray. This show is not about cleaning caravans.

 

Sarah Jane Millican is an English comedian. Millican won the comedy award for Best Newcomer at the 2008 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In February 2013 she was listed as one of the 100 most powerful women in the United Kingdom by Radio 4's Woman's Hour, and in the same year she married fellow comedian Gary Delaney.

