Drive Thru Fun Co. introduces Snow Magic, an immersive and wonder filled adventure inspired by fire, ice and light! Guests will experience illuminated art projections, state of the art fire effects, and light tunnels across 1.7 kilometres and 30 minutes of awe inspiring terrain.

This illuminating, one of a kind, covid safe drive-thru experience, takes place November 12 to January 16 from 5:30pm-11pm at Ontario Place's East Island. Snow Magic is a mesmerizing best-in-class production featuring 18 themed and expertly curated vibrant art installations, created by some of Canada's most acclaimed artists. A delightful Winter wonderland will be brimming with larger-than-life mythical creatures, crystal caves, and a forest of light that only dreams are made of. Snow Magic is an all ages event and fun for everyone!

Ticket Info: Ticket prices are $45 (off peak) and $65 (on peak) per vehicle. Purchase in advance, there are no on site tickets. Space is limited - BOOK NOW! Tickets can be purchased directly HERE

Dates: November 12, 2021 - January 16, 2021

Hours: Open Wed-Sun (Nov) & 7 days a week (Dec & Jan) 5:30pm - 11pm

Address: Ontario PLace, East Island, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto ON M6K 3B9

Website: http://www.drivethrufunco.com/

