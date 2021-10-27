iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time
260 Richmond Street West, First Floor, Toronto ON, M5V 1W5  -   416-384-6000  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com
Instagram
104536
Sms*

SNOW MAGIC

Snow Magic - Header

Drive Thru Fun Co. introduces Snow Magic, an immersive and wonder filled adventure inspired by fire, ice and light! Guests will experience illuminated art projections, state of the art fire effects, and light tunnels across 1.7 kilometres and 30 minutes of awe inspiring terrain. 

 

This illuminating, one of a kind, covid safe drive-thru experience, takes place November 12 to January 16 from 5:30pm-11pm at Ontario Place's East Island. Snow Magic is a mesmerizing best-in-class production featuring 18 themed and expertly curated vibrant art installations, created by some of Canada's most acclaimed artists. A delightful Winter wonderland will be brimming with larger-than-life mythical creatures, crystal caves, and a forest of light that only dreams are made of. Snow Magic is an all ages event and fun for everyone!

 

Ticket Info: Ticket prices are $45 (off peak) and $65 (on peak) per vehicle. Purchase in advance, there are no on site tickets. Space is limited - BOOK NOW! Tickets can be purchased directly HERE

 

 

Dates: November 12, 2021 - January 16, 2021

Hours: Open Wed-Sun (Nov) & 7 days a week (Dec & Jan) 5:30pm - 11pm

Address: Ontario PLace, East Island, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto ON M6K 3B9

Website: http://www.drivethrufunco.com/

Follow @drivethrufunco on social!

 

  • chum-BellDirect(2)-event_888x500

    LIVE ON LOCATION

    Azalea Hart will be at The Bell Store at Yonge and Eglington on Oct 30.
  • HNOL- Thumb

    HALLOWEEN NIGHTS OF LIGHTS

    Trick or Treat? Why not both!? Treat yourself, friends, and family to Toronto’s first Halloween drive-thru light show.
  • Sick Kids - Thumb

    SICKKIDS - BE A LIGHT

    Be a light and help build a brighter future for SickKids patients by becoming a monthly donor today.
  • General (Thumb) - 888x500

    SHOW LOVE T.O.

    Let's explore, shop, and support local to keep Toronto the vibrant city we know and love!
HLC
charity

Music News