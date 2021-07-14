iHeartRadio

STAND UP TO CANCER

Cancer header

We’re making the impossible, possible. Join Stand Up to Cancer for one night. Tune in Saturday, August Twenty-first at eight/ seven central on CTV

  • Nearly 1 in 2 Canadians (45% of men and 43% of women) is expected to develop cancer during their lifetime.
  • The Stand Up To Cancer Telecast returns Saturday, August Twenty-First at eight/ seven central.
  • Stand Up To Cancer Canada is working to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.
  • To learn more visit StandUpToCancer.ca

 

For too long, cancer has been the leading cause of death in Canada. It’s time to stop cancer in its tracks. Stand Up To Cancer Canada (SU2C Canada), a program of SU2C Canada, aims to build broad support for a groundbreaking “translational” research model that can produce meaningful advances in cancer treatment. With the goal of accelerating the pace at which new therapies get to patients, SU2C Canada will enable leading scientists in different disciplines from multiple institutions to work together.

