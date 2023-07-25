Canada’s largest street Festival, Taste of the Danforth, is back! Experience the sizzle of Greektown from August 11th to August 13th and have an unforgettable weekend brimming with delectable cuisine provided by our Danforth restaurants, celebrate with engaging entertainment, and visit our new businesses and see what they have to offer!

Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of diverse cultures that thrive along the Danforth! Savour a culinary journey unlike any other; from fabulous street eats to delicious dessert creations!

Join family, friends, and fellow foodies and embrace the unique fusion of flavours and cultures that Taste of the Danforth has to offer!