THE CNE
The CNE is Back At Last: Toronto’s favourite end-of-summer tradition returns to deliver its signature blend of new and nostalgic.
All your favourites are returning: SuperDogs’ new show- Pawvengrs, midway rides and games featuring a brand new midway ride: Double-Decker Merry-Go-Round, wacky tasty treats, shopping, and musical performances!
New this year:
- Drone Show over the Food Building (every night at 10:45pm – no show on Labour Day)
- Nevaeh and the NorthStar is a new spectacular multimedia show featuring groundbreaking theatrical technologies of projection mapping, augmented reality, laser, pyrotechnics and indoor drones (daily)
- CNE Gaming Garage expands to run all 18-days this year!
- Charles Pachter: A Romance with Canada exhibit (daily)
Special Events:
- (NEW) Mardi Gras Meet-Up and Craft Beer Festival (Aug 20 to 23, evenings)
- (NEW) Celtic Celebration & Craft Beer Festival (Sept 1 to 5)
- Food Truck Frenzy & Craft Beer Fest (Aug 25 to 29)
- Air Show Returns (Sept 3 to 5)
Bandshell Lineup includes a Comedy Night with Howie Mandel (Aug 19), concerts featuring: Bruce Cockburn, Marianas Trench, Tom Cochrane, Gordon Lightfoot, Glass Tiger, Busty and the Bass and more! For full lineup see our website here: https://www.theex.com/performances/music/
All events are FREE with CNE admission!