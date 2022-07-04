Tim Hortons Camp Day

Tim Hortons is proud to announce that its 31st annual Camp Day fundraising campaign returns on Wednesday, July 13, when 100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot coffee and iced coffee sales will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps.

Tims guests can start supporting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, or a pair of red and white camp-themed socks for $5, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Camp Day has raised over $225 million in its 30-year history and has helped Tim Hortons Foundation Camps support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year camp-based program. With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

“Many of the young people we support have never had the opportunity to experience camp or travel outside their city or town. Our multi-day, overnight camp experiences are uniquely powerful in quickly building critical skills in youth, and strengthening social ties and community connections that can help youth better cope with challenging circumstances,” said Graham Oliver, a Tim Hortons restaurant owner and President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“We challenge young people. We help them see their best self. And we work with them as they carve a path towards the future they want.”

Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important and cherished days on the Tim Hortons calendar, with all restaurant owners, team members and corporate staff dedicated to making each year’s campaign more impactful than the last.

“The profound impact Camp Day has had in raising over $225 million in its history and supporting over 300,000 youth is a testament to the dedication and generosity of Tims restaurant owners and team members and the incredible support from Tims guests year after year,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

To support Tims Camps and Camp Day this year, guests can: