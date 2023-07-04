Tim Hortons Camp Day
Tim Hortons Camp Day returns on Wednesday, July 19th!
Your support will help connect more underserved youth across North America to Tims Camps, empowering them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. Together this year, we’ll do it again!
- Buy a hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the app for pickup or delivery. Camp Day donuts at select locations.
- Purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $3 in one of four vibrant colours. *while quantities last
- Round Up your order in a restaurant or on the app, or drop change into the coin box.
- Order a Take 12 which includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners.
- Purchase a Camp Day Badge window decal. *available for purchase starting July 5th
- Make a one-time or monthly donation in a restaurant or online.