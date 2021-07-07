Carnival Flavours

Date: July 1st to August 1st

Location: Toronto & Surrounding areas

Website: https://www.torontocarnival.ca/carnivalflavours

Enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Toronto Caribbean Carnival, while supporting local restaurants and artists from July 1st to August 1st.



Log on to the official website and register for a digital passport, then browse over 50 local restaurants to order your favourite Caribbean cuisine. Collect points every time you order and you can win one of our weekly Carnival prize packs. For even more chances to win, vote for your favourite food spot in our BEST OF Caribbean competition. The winning restaurants will be awarded prizes as well!



Hosted by Toronto's top foodie, Eat Famous and the 2021 Face of the Festival, Lateisha Willams.

Carnival Flavours: Patio Series





Date: July 1st to August 1st

Location: Toronto & Surrounding areas



The Patio Series combines the energy of Mas, Pan, and Calypso with the excitement of the summer patio season. Toronto’s top Mas Bands will bring costumes, music, and dance to select patios across the city.

Events will feature live music, costumed dancers, and prize giveaways. Grab an ice-cold Carib beer, order your favourite dish, dine on the patio, and wave all summer long!

Best of Caribbean Flavour





Date: July 1st to August 1st

Location: Virtual



Think you know the city's best Jerk Chicken, Roti, or doubles? Vote for your favourite restaurant in our 1st annual Best of Caribbean Flavour competition. Vote online or on social media and both you and the restaurant can win a prize pack!

Emancipation 21

Date: August 1st

Location: Various locations

Website: https://www.torontocarnival.ca/emancipation-21/#2021-events

Emancipation Day is now formally recognized across Canada. Join us as we celebrate this historic moment in Canadian history.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival collaborates with other community organizations to bring one of the largest Emancipation Day celebrations to life. The Emancipation 21 microsite will provide educational resources, event listings, and our interactive timeline project.



Events include the CN Tower lighting, Flag Ceremony, Freedom Walk, and an hour-long virtual production via Youtube by the Ontario Black Historical Society, featuring guest appearances from notable figures in the Caribbean Community including Kardinal Offishall.



Carnival Weekend x Street Eats

Date: July 30th to August 1st

Location: Scarborough Town Centre

Time: 4pm to Midnight



An exciting festival with food trucks, local vendors, and restaurants (up to 20 as per COVID restrictions).



The atmosphere will feature Carnival decor, activities, and entertainment plus a Caribbean Carnival Beer Garden.



A Showcase of mas costumes, steel pan and calypso each day (2 hours a day)



Featuring costume models, three to four bands a day, a steel pan concert, plus other curated shows with dancers, moko jumbies, and entertainers



