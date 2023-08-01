Toronto Caribbean Carnival

OUR VISION

To be recognized as the leading Caribbean Arts and Cultural Organization in North America.

OUR MISSION

To curate and produce activities, through Collaboration, Partnerships, and Youth engagement, a World-Class experience, featuring the Cultural Diversity of the Caribbean, while ensuring significance, quality, preservation, continuity, and Education, resulting in a positive economic impact.

ACTIVITIES / EVENTS

Thu, Aug 03 - Lamport Stadium

King & Queen Showcase

Come support your favourite Mas Bands and their grand showcase of the King & Queen costumes!

Fri, Aug 04 - Toronto

PAN ALIVE Panorama

Brought to you by the Ontario Steelpan Association. Pan Alive is back and ready to showcase Toronto's avid steel pan performers promoting and preserving the cultural musical art form. Doors Open at 5:30 pm - Show Time – 7:00 pm

Sat, Aug 05 - Lakeshore Blvd W & Exhibition Place

The Grand Parade

Jump up and wave with thousands of masqueraders on Lakeshore Boulevard as Toronto's top DJ's spin the hottest Soca music! There is a paid area with plenty of food, refreshments and more. You can also watch for free along Lakeshore Blvd.

Sun, Aug 06 - Malvern Park/Malvern Recreation Centre

TCC International Food Festival

TCC International Food Festival is another opportunity to gather with family and friends as we celebrate the Caribbean and all the diverse cultures that make up the City of Toronto. Sample delicious foods from all the Caribbean Islands, enjoy live performances, and artisanal goods.

Sun, Aug 06 - Malvern Park/Malvern Recreation Centre

Pan In D'Park

“Pan In D' Park" comprises of Toronto's top steel bands and avid steel pan performers showcasing their unique sounds as they preserve the cultural musical artform. The family event will include Old Mas Characters, DJs, Calypso/Soca Artists, other entertainment, a Marketplace and Amusement area.