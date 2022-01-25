iHeartRadio

VIRTUAL EVENT - LOWE'S

chum-Lowes(Jan 29)-event_1265x500

Join Jamar this Saturday on CHUM to discover great savings on major kitchen appliances with Lowe's. 

 

Buy more save more on all major kitchen appliances. Save $200 when you buy 2 or save $300 when you buy 3.

•       Until February 2nd, get 25% off dishwasher installationBuy any Samsung Wall Oven and Cooktop, get 30% off the Cooktop

•       Top brands: LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Maytag, GE, Bosch, Electrolux

•       Major selection in-store and online

•       A good selection of appliances at a good price such as:

     o        Samsung dishwasher 51 dBA at $695

     o        Frigidaire range at $1295      

 

Shop online or find your nearest store HERE

