iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time
260 Richmond Street West, First Floor, Toronto ON, M5V 1W5  -   416-384-6000  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com  -   Webmaster@chum1045.com
Instagram
104536
Sms*

YOUTH DAY GLOBAL YD2021 FEST CAST

Youth Day 2021 - Header

For 15 years, we have told you - They are talented; They are creative; They are our Youth… And at YOUTH DAY Global, we don’t wait it out – we ART IT OUT!

So again this Summer, they will shine on their Digital Stage and showcase their passion in Music, Dance, Art, Photography, Fashion and Film on Sunday, July 25th, 2021

 

Right now YOUTH DAY is calling all young aspiring Artists under 29, as the Auditions are OPEN!     Audition Deadline is:  April 30th, 2021. Let’s Art it Out now.

Register at www.youthdayglobal.com for the creative arts Festival, and also subscribe to our youthdayglobal Channel on Youtube.com to see what we did last JULY!

 

The YD2021 FestCast – BE PART OF IT! – Sponsored by CHUM 1045.

HLC
charity

Music News