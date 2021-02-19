YOUTH DAY GLOBAL YD2021 FEST CAST

For 15 years, we have told you - They are talented; They are creative; They are our Youth… And at YOUTH DAY Global, we don’t wait it out – we ART IT OUT!

So again this Summer, they will shine on their Digital Stage and showcase their passion in Music, Dance, Art, Photography, Fashion and Film on Sunday, July 25th, 2021

Right now YOUTH DAY is calling all young aspiring Artists under 29, as the Auditions are OPEN! Audition Deadline is: April 30th, 2021. Let’s Art it Out now.

Register at www.youthdayglobal.com for the creative arts Festival, and also subscribe to our youthdayglobal Channel on Youtube.com to see what we did last JULY!

The YD2021 FestCast – BE PART OF IT! – Sponsored by CHUM 1045.