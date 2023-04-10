Horoscopes - April 11
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Aries – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security with your family and reconnect with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You’re being forced to look at yourself through others eyes. You sense that others are quick to judge you. Mercury is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what your friends are saying. This is going to do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today is not the day for you to bring work home. You need to find a work-life balance. This is going to be really challenging but with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you a sense of calm.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on the physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), just ease into it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Leo – Stop trying to prove yourself to others. You’re an amazing person and anybody who doesn’t see that isn’t worth your time. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you just how lucky people are to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – It’s time for you to set some new goals in your life. You’ve been crushing your past goals and with Uranus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to be able to figure out what to do now with all the confidence to continue.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Someone once was close to you is going to reach out today, causing you to have mixed feelings. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you cherish this person and their memory so you could be the bigger person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – It’s going to be your time to shine at work, don’t stress out because you know exactly what needs to get done! Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this transition as easily possible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy to help you and your SO get more in sync.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need today to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re all over the place mentally, you just don’t know what the best thing to do is. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to not only try to follow your gut but listen to what others are telling you. You will get through this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – It's time to turn your life around, look at your habits. Are there any bad ones you want to break? With Mercury in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) breaking these bad habits will be easier for you, and you’ll be able to replace them with healthy ones.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.