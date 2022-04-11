Horoscopes - April 12
- Aries – Your mind should be especially quick and powerful today. You may want to do some in-depth research on a subject that fascinates you. As the Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you might also want to discuss this subject with someone close to you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Due to Mars' placement in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), some vivid, beautiful dreams or visions could awaken you to new opportunities. There is a possibility that they can be creative in nature, and you should take advantage of them. Explore it and see where it leads. You might find your destiny there!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini –Your mind may be stimulated by a charismatic person whose conversation stimulates new insights. Uranus will be in your First House (of Self-Image) and you may be attracted to this person, and perhaps even get romantically involved with them at some point in the future.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancber – Perhaps a public figure or an author has captured your attention today. You should familiarize yourself with as much of this person's work as possible. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) and you may receive some valuable insights that will prove useful in the future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You might meet some interesting people at a party or group activity today and you might learn a great deal from them. Make sure you get their contact info so you can stay in touch. Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), opening you up to some new possibilities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Your career may undergo some major upheaval, but it will likely end up very positive for you. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), so this could happen so suddenly that it has you in a daze. Remain focused and carry on as you normally would because this is an opportunity you won't want to miss.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Social events will introduce you to a person who you may find very sexy and charming. The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), which means if you are not romantically involved with anyone, there could be potential! If nothing else, this person might steer you in a new intellectual or spiritual direction, so embrace it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’ve been focused on a project that means a lot to you. You might be doing this for work, helping a friend, or you might just be working on something personal. Having Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) should help you accomplish a lot today but remember to take care of yourself in the process.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Since Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication), it's no surprise that you might have an intense discussion with your romantic partner today. The subject of marriage could come up or you may be taking on a new responsibility, like a house or child. And for those looking for love, they can expect to meet somebody new and exciting who will appeal to them on several levels.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You and the other members of your household might discuss the possibility of making some changes today. You need to change your surroundings, so don't hesitate since Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Go ahead and initiate the first steps!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You might feel inspired to write today. It could be as simple as a letter or email to a friend, or it could be as creative as a novel, essay, screenplay, or poem. With Jupiter in the Twelfth House (of Soul Growth, Undoing, and Privacy and Secret), you probably have some intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual concerns you'd like to clarify, but don’t let it keep you from getting your thoughts on paper.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Money-related paperwork needs to be completed today, which could result in a settlement, a new commission, or a bonus. The money will likely be a joy when it comes your way, despite the paperwork. With Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health you’ll be able to concentrate on getting things done quickly so you can enjoy the perks that come with it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.