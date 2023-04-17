Horoscopes - April 18
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Aries – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing relationships. You’re going to get reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show appreciation.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You and your friends have been craving a change of pace. Today your wishes have been answered as Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). Enjoy this time with your friends, and don’t think about work or responsibilities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). It’s a good time to also talk about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Your curiosity is running wild, this is going to add some spice to your life but also cause trouble. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems & Higher Learning) causing you to ask a lot of questions and not stopping until you get all the answers.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Leo – You see right and wrong as black and white and you don’t ever waiver. Things are going to force you to change your perspective. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to be able to think and empathize on a new level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Your emotions are running on high today; it won’t take much to get upset. The best thing is remain level headed. With Mars and Saturn changing paths and heading into your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’ll be able to lean on the people closest to you and remain calm.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you're going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Think about your life and where you stand, are you happy, do you want more? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You want to keep your eyes and ears open for any chances of a social invitation because Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) picking up the pace in this area of your life. It’s going to do you some good to be around your friend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) drawing more ambitious feelings and desires. You have a strong feel for your responsibilities and since you’re in a good mind set again you’ll be able to tackle anything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’ve been so busy with your work and family matters that you haven’t realized what’s going on in the background. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and now is the time to listen to make sure you’re all caught up.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.