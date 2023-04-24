Horoscopes - April 25
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Aries – You’re quick to anger, and blame others. This attitude has to change before you alienate everyone around you. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) providing you a new vision of how to change your attitude towards conflict.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Take the day to focus on “me time” because you need it. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and not focus on work. Today you’re going to find life/work balance because if you don’t, you’ll burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It will be in your best interest to work and plan on ways to improve your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making the path way clearer for you. This is going to require a lot of time and work but the end goal will be worth it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Today is going to be your day. You woke up on the right side of the bed. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to shine more than ever before. You deserve to feel good about yourself and never forget how awesome you are.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You could be faced with some troubles today. There’s something in the air, but with Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping focused on your work and helping keep you clear from unnecessary drama.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long. Today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Today you’re going to learn the importance of separating your work and personal life. Once you let Mercury work in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll see how happy you can be with your life and you won’t believe just how much you’re missing out on.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Someone from your past is going to reach out today, causing you to have mixed feelings. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you to cherish this person so you could be the bigger person and be there for them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Sagittarius – You have the cleaning bug today, but don’t just focus on just the physical things. Take this time and The Sun’s energy in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help clear all the negative energy out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Your self-confidence will be questioned today. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. Don’t stress because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Your relationships have been highlighted recently, bringing some areas that need your attention into focus. With Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll have all the energy you need to get things in your love life on track again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.