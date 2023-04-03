Horoscopes - April 4
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Aries – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) and you’re going to find yourself in a social whirl. You might want to hang with friends at lunch, and maybe plan a dinner party. Spending time with friends will give you that boost you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – The Moon enters your First House (of Self-Image) allowing you to get a fresh emotional start. It's time to let go of your baggage since it's bringing you down. You’re going to see how wonderful a person you are and wonder what took you so long to let go.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Venus in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) giving you the break that you need from others so you can recharge. You focus so much on others, but you don’t spend enough time on yourself, so take care of yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re always the first one to speak your mind even if others don’t agree with you. But today you’re going to think twice. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to think about others feelings before your own for a change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re going to be tempted to focus on the office drama, but with Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it’s going to be easier for you to focus on your job. You’re not going to allow anything to shift your focus.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you find that extra energy to accomplish your goals. It's going to be hard but when you finish it, you’re going to feel so good about yourself and you’ll have the means to relax and take a load off.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting your natural charm burst out. This may cause you to be more open at work, which could help you gain the respect of your coworkers. You’re even going to get some praise from your friends.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Tensions are running high today and this may cause tension with people close to you. Something you say could be taken out of context, so think before you speak today. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) to help give you a sense of calmness.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone, but you don’t like taking risks. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Capricorn – You’re going to have a lot of excess energy today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this is going to help you release that energy in productive ways. You’re also going to find yourself less stressed out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be there for a family member or close friend today and they’ll need your love and empathy. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to ensure that you’re giving the best part of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. Having this new way of thinking can hinder you and your goals that you’ve set for yourself, make sure you have everything in order before you allow your mind to wander.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.