Horoscopes - April 6
- Aries – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing. You’ve been through a lot and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – It’s going to be challenging to integrate your need for independence with your powerful desire to stick with what you know best. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to push you to be your own person. Things will be so much better for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to see the joy of being in the background of life today. You’re so used to being in charge and taking the brunt of the work. This change is showing you that you don’t always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there is one less thing for you to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life and makes you excited to actually engage with those around you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Take the day to focus on you and your “me time” because you definitely need it. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and not focus on your work. Today you’re going to find the balance between work and play because if you don’t, you’re going to burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Mars is making its way through your Sixth House (of Work and Health). There’s potential for satisfying hard work that will help you straighten out your health. You may be encountering a new idea or program that will truly benefit you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Someone who was once close to you is going to reach out today, causing you to have mixed feelings about it. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you cherish this person and their memory so you could be the bigger person and be there for them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re going to need to try and lean on people today; it’s hard for you to open up and trust people. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help make this change easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – People around you are acting on misinformation; try your best not to react to them. You should focus on the facts and base your reactions off that rather than your emotions. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you make the best choices for the current situation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.