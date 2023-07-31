Horoscopes - August 1
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Aries – The moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) shedding the light on your next steps. You’ve Kept up with trends that you see all over your social media. Stop doing that, listen to your inner thoughts and follow your gut.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – It will serve you well by staying off social media for a couple of days. Take some time today and this week to regroup and be comfy with your life and accomplishments. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you through this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today at work you’ll have people testing your patience, try not to let that bother you. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you what you need to conquer the day. You will show everyone how you can be the bigger person.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Your schedule might clear up today, so take advantage of this. Take this time to meal prep, or go for a walk or workout. It will boost the rest of the week. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give that little push that you need to accomplish this today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Your time to shine is coming today, Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) giving you courage to take on everything that you need to do. You’ll carry yourself with pride and professionalism that will blow everyone away.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Today the rumor mill will be buzzing and it may be about you or a loved one. Before you react, take a second to think. The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) guiding you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’re never one to doubt yourself, however today is going to test you. Don’t worry as Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the energy to stay true throughout the day. You’ll be able to hold your head up high and be unphased by all the negativity.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – There are things that have been bothering you lately. Well, today Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you a creative outlet to let out all your feelings. Once done, you’ll feel so much better and back to your old self.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing balance and perspective to your closest relationships. This is going to cause you to adjust and adapt to the needs of the relationship. Everyone involved will thank you for this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers for your problems today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you find the best course of action to move forward.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your attention to developing your closest relationships. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Don’t get stuck in your ways today, you can’t think that your way is the only way. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping to see the error is that thinking. Once you change your thinking, you’ll see your relationships change for the better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.