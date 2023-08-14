Horoscopes - August 15
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Aries – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the joy in having an adventure with some friends. You’re going to feel drawn to activities that inspire you to live outside of your comfort zone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different. This will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – The energy today is going to keep you grounded. This promotes the release of tension that you’ve been holding onto for some time, and thanks to Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this balance will stay for some time.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – You’ve been in your feels for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Neptune is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you enjoy some time in quiet and solitude. Take today to reflect upon the events as you prepare yourself for this new part of your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Your friends are planning something that’s out of your comfort zone, you don’t like taking risks. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’re going to focus on your relationships today, with a little more focus on your romantic one. Venus is going to be in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you two to remember why you started this journey together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you this extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now, don’t allow doubt to rule you!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for your goals, and you’ll be better equipped to make everything happen.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – The New Moon is bringing energy to your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). This energy is going to drive you to work your hardest to make sure that people around you are looking at you more seriously.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Aquarius – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Also talk to them about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – You’re going to be comparing yourself and life to others… don’t go down that rabbit hole. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to make you realize just how amazing you are and this will be just the thing you need to carry you through the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.