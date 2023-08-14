Horoscopes - August 16
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Aries – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Taurus – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You can learn from people around you, Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what is being shared with you. You’re never too old to learn new things, don’t let your pride get in the way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – You’ve been just living your life with little thought, and it seems to be a little boring. You need some excitement and some spice in your life. You’re in luck, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to find just what you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You’ll be attracted to faraway places but before you pack up, do some research. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to fuel this desire to explore and learn new things, just make sure the timing is all right.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – With everything happening around you today, you’ll welcome some new ways to take your mind off things. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) and you should spend time with your partner and get those sparks flying again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – The Moon continues to light up your Tenth House (Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to make a power move you’ve been planning. After you make it, you’ll deserve every bit of your reward, just remember to share it with others!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You may feel like you’re settling, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clear lens and see where you can do better and make that change! Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) this new mindset will do wonders for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you've had your eye on for a while. Your characteristics are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You and your family may have some issues that you need to talk about. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) creating a safe space for everyone to share their thoughts and to be heard. After this hard conversation things will look better for all involved.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – The matters going on today will put you in a tizzy before you take a step back and count to ten. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets) helping you get the peace of mind you desperately need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – There could be some hesitation on your part before diving into a new relationship. You’ve made your pro and con lists, there is nothing left for you to do. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) to help better guide you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.