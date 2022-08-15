Horoscopes - August 17
- Aries – You seem distracted; you need to get organized and start getting things in order. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to show you the root of all your problems starts at home. Once you figure everything out, you’ll be good to go.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Taking action to improve your efficiency is favored today. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you a sense of the need for organization. You may want to shop for some things to help you stay organized; your efforts aren’t going to go unnoticed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – There could be a clash of core values to manage, and you have major sensitivity with what your friends say. Watch out for getting all twisted in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights into how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’re going to have to take the high road today; people may want to pick petty fights with you and today isn’t the day for that. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) reminding yourself of the respect you have for yourself so don’t get carried away in all the petty drama.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You’re getting very antsy with your daily life and your need for an adventure is greater than ever. Neptune is your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find the right path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Your drive right now is to earn money; let your passion motivate you to move forward with this. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you that you can go at your own pace and be as successful as you want to be. When you become successful you will be confident and get your self-worth from it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone in order to connect with the person you’ve been crushing on. You’ve become a confident person, speaking your mind and expressing yourself freely. These characteristics are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – It should be advised to watch your attitude towards your loved ones; just because you’re stressed doesn’t mean you can take it out on them. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it easier for you to talk through your feelings and lean on them rather than fight with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is moving into your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and it’s causing you to be very responsible. This is something new for you, and you will love the change that it will bring. It may seem at first that you’re doing a lot of extra work, but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – The matters going on today will put you in a tizzy. Before you let that affect you take a step back and count to ten. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets) helping you get the peace of mind you desperately need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re in a talkative mood today, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to be easy for you to share what’s on your mind. Use this time to talk, but also listen to others who need someone to listen to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.