Horoscopes - August 2
- Aries – Eventually, you will realize there is so much more to life. Think about how much happier you would be if you set new goals in your life. When Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you'll discover exactly what you need to accomplish. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – As Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), you're in a talkative mood today. However, let someone know you care about them by sharing your kind words with them. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Things are calm right now, but will soon change. Today is a day for planning. Your work and health will not be balanced, and you may be overworked. Your Sixth House (of Work and Family) is under Mercury today, so come up with a game plan. Your day is 6. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – A new and exciting thing awaits you today, and you'll find it in the most unexpected places. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is ruled by Mars, which inspires you to embrace the unknown and change your view of it. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – This New Moon will motivate you to take charge and make these drastic changes in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). It is rooted in worry, or the things that matter most to you. During this time, stay in touch with your family. Your day is 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You're going to be satisfied with your work life and your friendship life is also going well so you're feeling great about yourself with Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Your day is a 10. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – It's been a tough week for you and you can't see what others see in you. You will be able to shake off this negativity with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – The focus has changed to how you can work in the community and make your presence known. With Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), you can make better decisions. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – To be productive today, you need to be gentle with yourself and learn more about your needs. Don't rush into anything too difficult today, and take it easy. As you embark on this journey, Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). Your day is a 5. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – If you haven't talked to someone in a while, today is a good day. It's easy to get caught up in life, but you should always find time for the people who mean the most to you. It brings happiness and joy to the time you spend together in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You may have a wandering mind today. Let your mind wander and come up with some ways to decompress. Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) is being influenced by Uranus. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Today you’re really connecting with the energy that Saturn is placing in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). You’ll have less pressure on you, and you’ll be able to take the day's challenges with grace. You’ll feel more at ease more than before, this is your day to shine! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.