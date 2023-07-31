Horoscopes - August 2
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Aries – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You feel as though your back is against the wall. You could find that your current situation is holding you back. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) giving you the comfort of asking for help.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people and dreams and that will inspire you to go through life with your partner. This is something that you’ve needed for some time now.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – There are some things that you have to work on and make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything smooth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Today is likely to be a bit gray, and you won’t be able to see the rainbow. Don’t lose hope though, there will be some glimmer of hope as Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’ll be reminded of who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’ve never been one to lean on others when you need help, be with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to find the joy in asking for help. This is going to be a change for you, but it’s going to do wonders in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been slacking off with. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you exactly what needs to be done to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re not happy about your current situation. Don’t feel bad everyone goes through this one way or another. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is ruled by Pluto, so you can make a game plan for this new chapter in your life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Sagittarius – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers for your problems today. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you evaluate how this could help you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re definitely not yourself and overthinking everything. It’s not going to serve you well. Due to this it’s not the best time to be making rash decisions, things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You’ve been going nonstop with a lot of projects and other aspects in your life, but fear not as Venus is in your Fifth House Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). You’ll find a new way to blow off some steam.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure it out, you should sit them down and help the healing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.