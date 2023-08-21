Horoscopes - August 22
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Aries – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to building and developing your relationships. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You’ve been trying to make some changes to your daily routine. But it is hard to break your bad habits. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). This energy will get you and keep you motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You may have some bad issues buried deep down, today is a great day to express yourself. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the means to do so in a creative way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Spending time with friends will provide a diversion that’s much needed. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. At lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – It's time for you to step off your throne of queen petty, and move on. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you let go of everything you’ve been holding on to. It's going to take time but it will be so worth it in the end!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands and brains. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – This is a time of surprises and exciting opportunities with Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You could have some new opportunities today, and they may seem out of nowhere. Run with it, changes are always good.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re in a good place for picking up new information today and with Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to put all the new info to work. Your life is going to change in ways you never knew possible.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – With Jupiter making its way to your Third House (of Communication) you may be influenced to share your hopes and dreams with your close friends. They will listen and give you their two cents. You just have to be open to making it work.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – If you feel like you’ve been ignoring your past then it's time for you to face it head on. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you peace of mind that once you work through these issues, you’ll enjoy a better life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Aquarius – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make it even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re holding onto your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.