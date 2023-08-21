Horoscopes - August 23
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Aries – Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) going to show you how to create balance in your life. Don’t try too hard to force something to happen, let things just flow.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing you out of your comfort zone and making you flirtier. You’re going to soon find out that you get more from people if you just flirt a little.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – A close friend may stop by and bring you a gift. Don’t be thrown off or think they are trying to persuade you to do something. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you receive this kind gesture with love and happiness.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re in a good mood today, and there’s nothing that can change your mood. There could be a major project coming your way today, but don’t stress it. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) making you ready for anything that comes your way.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Leo – Your physical and mental well-being are going to be the focus today. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) put in the extra effort to make sure you’re eating healthy and exercising. Then you’ll be able to focus on your many responsibilities.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) shifting your main goal to listening to what others are saying, helping you reach a deeper level of your relationship. There are times when you want to shut them out, but try because one day soon you may need a friend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to learn more about yourself. This is going to help you to be happier with where you are in life. This is going to serve you well in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you this extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now, don’t allow doubt to rule over you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You may feel inclined to lay low today. It's going to serve you well to not get caught up in the messiness of your friend group. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time to regroup and get back to normal.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – You’re craving for change in your daily life, but there seems to be none in sight. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that you need to have a goal for you to work towards, and you might see a change.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It's all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There are a lot of responsibilities that are being put on you at work and at home. Luckily, you have some extra help and confidence coming your way. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make it more manageable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.