Horoscopes - August 29
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Aries – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been a tad slack. With Uranus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it's going to be clear what exactly has to be done to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage), and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of this.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama. Use the energy from Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and you’re going to be thinking about your past, and see how it still affects you today. It may serve you well to stay in your own space while you’re reflecting.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to enjoy a little more interaction with others today. Your mood is the best that it’s been in a while and you want to take full advantage of it. Just Kick back with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’ll be attracted to exotic places but before you bolt do some research. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to fuel this desire to explore and learn new things, just make sure the timing is all right.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while. Reach out to them and catch up. You won’t realize how empty and alone you felt before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – The environment that you’re in most of the time is starting to feel an overwhelming. Before making drastic changes, start redecorating and organizing. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you be calm and zen like.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to anything you can accomplish them and so much more! Your confidence has skyrocketed and nothing can stop you now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Although you’ve never had a lack of self-confidence, today may be troubling. There are people and situations that make you question yourself. Don’t stress, Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re not going to like focusing solely on work today. It's going to seem tedious and boring. With Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’re going to realize that without hard work you’re not going to enjoy your time off.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Pisces – People will be praising you all day; it might throw you off but don’t let it. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by The Sun allowing you to accept this praise without feeling guilty about it. Let yourself shine dear Gemini.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.