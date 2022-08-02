Horoscopes - August 3
- Aries – Take it easy today and don't schedule every minute of your day. Maybe you'll be able to spend some time with a close friend. As Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you and your friend are likely to have the most enjoyable day. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Home life has been foggy lately, but it's about to clear up after what seems like an eternity. This process will be sped up by Saturn in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There could be doubt surrounding you today, try your best and listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. It’s going to be a little scary, but you got this today Virgo. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You can support your partner today because Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Don't ask questions, don't try to troubleshoot the situation, swallow your pride and be there for them today. Just sit there and listen. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – It's obvious that you're exhausted, but you just have to keep pushing. After you've finished all your work, Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) will help you plan something fun and wild. All the work will be worth it if this fun gathering is planned. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Having Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) gives you the confidence you need to handle this uneasy conversation. The last thing you want to do is cause rifts between others and yourself, but this needs to be done today. You will thank yourself after this conversation is over. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You are encouraged to make some changes to your life by Neptune in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Despite liking where you are with your life, you see so much potential. Think about how you can improve it. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You have a major project to work on, and even though you like being in control Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you let go of your ego and ask for help. There’s no shame to ask for help. This will be a great learning opportunity for you, because you’ll love feeling less stressed when rough things come your way. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. These characteristics are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Perhaps you regret your career choice and wish you had chosen something else. Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) is influenced by the Moon, encouraging you to find joy and excitement in it to lead to renewed love. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Currently, Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret), encouraging you to seek peace in your inner life. What can you do to improve your life right now? Are you satisfied with where you? Consider making a list of things you want to change on this day. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – There’s some fierce energy that is surrounding you today, use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving for some time now. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof today. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is yellow.