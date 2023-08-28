Horoscopes - August 30
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Aries – Your First House (of Self-Image) will be visited by Neptune, making sure that your presence radiates throughout the room. And due to this you just might make it to the next level at work, or meet someone who will continue to change your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’ve been struggling with finding the perfect balance between work and play, but don’t give just yet. Mercury is helping you in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) look at both things in a better light and provide you with the answers you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Friends may be leaning on you today, and you need to step up and be there for them. Don’t overthink it, just let them talk and listen to what they are saying. Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to say the right things.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’re going to focus on your relationships today, with more focus on your romantic one. Venus is going to be in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you two remember why you started this journey and reignite sparks.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Today is a good day to start getting organized, in all aspects of your life. Take time to look over your bank accounts, your house and see where you can cut back and declutter. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making this doable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – You have a lot on your mind today, which shouldn’t surprise you. But the way you deal with it all is up to you. You’ll be faced with two options. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you’ll find the right one.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to put you more in touch with your parental instincts. This is going to come in handy because your friends may need a voice of reason in their drama.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’re going to realize that you could have so much more in life. You’re happy, but imagine how much happier you’d be if you set new goals. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Sagittarius – After you get done with everything that needs doing, make time for your friends. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you give them all your energy and make the most of the evening. Just make sure your work is done.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – Today is best for you to look at your finances and sort out any problems you may have. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting you leave no stone unturned when it comes to trying to save money.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You should start your day with some yoga and meditation, it will bring you peace and comfort. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you let go of all the negative energy around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making you more in tune with your instincts. You’ll be pushed against the wall today. Before you are tempted, remember what you stand for and you’ll be able to get out of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.