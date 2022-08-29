Horoscopes - August 31
- Aries – If you are thinking about starting a new hobby today, you might not know where to begin. Mars governs your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). It is an exciting and fun time in your life, so be sure to embrace it and make the most of it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – As you deal with your partner and your loved ones today, take a deep breath. Your views differ, and you think “my way or the highway.” You will learn to pause before retaliating during Neptune's influence on your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – As a result of a wonky year and lots of uncertainty, you have no idea what to do next in your life. Take time to spend with your family and friends. Listen to what they have to say and share yours. Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is supported by the Sun.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Whenever you're living your life, it feels the same. With Mars sitting in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) right now, you're going to be able to find the perfect adventure to add some excitement to your day.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Only let those closest to you see your best side. As Uranus stations within your First House (of Self-Image), you will gain the confidence to admit that you aren't perfect.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – While you want to advance in your career, you're reluctant to make any rash decisions. Having that kind of time will allow you to take the job with both feet. Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) will ease the anxiety of the unknown for a while.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Despite all the hard work you've put in, no one seems to appreciate your efforts. Due to Uranus being in your Second House (the house of self-worth and money), you'll realize that YOU are enough and shouldn't rely on others for validation.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Feeling lighter today is a good thing. As the air around you has cleared, you can see and think clearly about your next steps. Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you'll be relaxed.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Now is the time to rip off that Band-Aid. It has been too safe for you in your love life. You can't accomplish anything simply by sitting around. Venus makes this clear in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – It's not a good idea for you to go out today. It is necessary for you to face your hurts and resentments before you can move forward. You have the opportunity to do so since Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Having worked so hard to get this started, today is the day things will happen. If things don't work out as you planned, don't feel like it's your fault. You are guided towards your goals by Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – The more you pay attention to your body language and what you are saying with your words, the easier it will be for you to handle a tough situation. You will be able to get through the day with Neptune in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.