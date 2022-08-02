Horoscopes - August 4
- Aries – It's the middle of the week, and you and your partner have a lot going on, but take the time to do something special together. Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is ruled by Venus, bringing the two of you together for a special night in. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Listen to your body today, and take some time for yourself. In your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), Pluto encourages you to make this positive change for your better self-esteem. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed and happier in the long run. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – There may be people trying to persuade you to follow their instructions, but you may not like their way of doing things. You have to do what's best for you, not for others. You find it difficult to do that, but you must. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by Mars, giving you the courage to stand up to those who are chirping in your ears. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – As a person, you are prone to challenging authority. It's who you are, and you've been trying to change it. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), so your heart may soften. It will take time for your attitude to change.Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re not going to have an shortage of confidence today. You may in fact be amazed with how much you’re able to accomplish in a short period of time and how amazing it turned out. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Your day may start off rocky today. Don't worry about it too much because it will be over when you're done. There may be a problem with people around you, and the best way to resolve it is to talk to them, and Venus in your Third House (of Communication) will make everyone feel heard. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You can express yourself creatively with Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). As you have a lot on your mind, it may help you clear your head and let go of some difficult things. Don't be afraid to think outside the box, That's when the real magic happens. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) feeding you extra energy to get you ready to tackle some new projects you’ve been thinking about. You’re in a good mind space to take on all the new responsibilities. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You should stick in your comfort zone from time to time with Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Rather than fix something that isn't broken, kick back and relax as you're soaring in every aspect of your life. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – There's something about forgetting your potential that's bringing you down. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), so you need to stop thinking so badly about yourself. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Spend the day relaxing at home if you can because you just need take a step back from everything that is going on in your life. With The Moon in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) this is going to be an easier task for you. Causing you to recharge and get ready for this new busy chapter of your life. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.