Horoscopes - August 8
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Aries – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. These characteristics are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – There’s a lot of pressure on you today, but don’t allow that to make you crumble. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you to stay focused on what you need to do. Things are going to go smoothly once you’re focused, and you’ll be happier also.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress over things you have no control over. So, take this time to find peace in relaxing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Cancer – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) letting your natural charm burst out. This may cause you to be more open at work, which could help you gain the respect of your coworkers. You’re going to get some praise from your friends that will boost your confidence higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Connect with your past and those who are close to you as Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you need time to heal from the past in order for you to move on. This is going to be a good healing process for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to feel inclined to tone down pressures and enjoy yourself more. And you’re going to be more likely to socialize and enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) this is going to help you be happier in life too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to continue to allow you to do your own thing and be confident by doing so. You’re confident in your own skin and that is something that no one can take away from you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’re going to feel amazing when you take a look at your finances. You can take a breath of relief to see that all your hard work has paid off and with Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see that you can afford a little gift for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the time and energy to pour some extra romance into your relationships. And if you’re single, you’ll be sending out good vibes and you should be attracting like-minded people who will be a good match for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands and brains. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed and happier in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.