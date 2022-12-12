Horoscopes - December 13
- Aries – You’re feeling overworked and stressed. Try and take it easy today, find something relaxing that will take your mind off everything. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you recharge so you’re going to be ready to tackle the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – Today you’re going to relive the past with your family and close friends. It’s going to be enjoyable. Uranus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you all come together and make today even more special.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you've had your eye on for a while. You’re going to realize your potential and see that anyone would be lucky to have you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’re going to have to think outside the box today. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you the tools to be successful. Don’t be afraid to go down a path that’s full of uncertainty, it may be the best path to go down.
- Your day is a 9
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – The last year wasn’t what you thought it was going to be and you lost a sense of who you are. Take advantage of the new year and Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Take the day and reflect on your past goals and add to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – It’s going to vital for you to share with an important person just how much they mean to you. Your sweet words will do wonders for this person. Let your emotions guide you, and with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) this will be very easy.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you learn to balance a lot of spinning plates. It’s no secret that you have a lot going on, but you don’t have more than you can handle. Stay positive and focused and you’ll get it done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and encourages you to be yourself, but some things are best off left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde and this is making you rather unforgettable. And you’re finally seeing yourself as others do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – People around you are acting on misinformation, try your best not to react to them. Focus on the facts and base your reactions on that. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you make the best choices for the current situation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’re in a weird place today, but you want to love on your partner and also want to be selfish and take care of you. With Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll see the joy in being loving as it will make you happy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs. You should take it easy today, and not rush into anything too hard. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you feel confident and able to tackle everything standing in your way. You’re too strong to let something take away your confidence. You got this, and don’t give in to others saying otherwise.
- Your day is an 8.
Your energy color is brown