Horoscopes - December 14
- Aries – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to be reminded of affectionate connections. By taking time to play and have fun with your friends you’re going to be able to get some things off your chest and start reaching for your goals.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting your need for more simplicity and familiarity in your life. You’re going to be taking care of others and your heart is in a good place to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You need to go with the flow the next couple of days and stop trying to force things that are just not meant to be. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you refocus on your main goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You could be going through something hard and the best way to get through it is by acting silly. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make this is an easy and fun task for you. Don’t worry about looking silly and being judged by others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – The honeymoon phase is coming to an end, but no worries; Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you that mushy gushy love feeling again. Don’t give up so easily, there’s always a rainbow after a storm.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – You haven’t been happy with some situations with your friends, but thanks to Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to help you sort out the drama and move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You always rush around your day; you never have a moment to take a breather. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to help you realize how important it is to slow down.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today and with Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) you’ll realize these things can be useful and helpful in moderation. If they are overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) so you’re going to be able to separate work and pleasure today. You have a lot of things to get done at work, so focus on that and just forget about everything else.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different; this can lead you to the path that will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and is going to show you some creative ways to get some extra money in your pocket. This new way is going to do wonders for your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.