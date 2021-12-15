Horoscopes - December 16
- Aries – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage. Find a creative way to use this energy, making you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over this little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You may be faced with some tense situations, but Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you be the voice of reason. Just be yourself and people will follow your lead and you can turn a tense situation into something fun and unexpected.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You’re very good at pretending that things don’t bother you but there’s going to be something in the air today that is going to challenge you. Hold on though because Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you make sense through all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) causing you to get up and get working again. Start your day with a light workout or walk and slowly build up your routine. You’re going to find yourself with extra energy and you’re going to like it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You may not feel valued for all you do, which can cause problems and some resentment. You’ve been looking for respect from your co-workers and with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’re not only going to get your praise, but you’re also going to gain so much confidence that you’re not going to need constant reinforcement.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. This is no small accomplishment, and you should be proud of the growth you’ve made.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence you need to lead others. People have always admired you for your hard work and poise and you’re going to show others your ways and hopefully they’ll be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’ve always been mature for your age, and this isn’t going to change, so stop trying to change something that most people respect about you. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you be more comfortable with this side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar, and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color purple.
- Pisces – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. But having this new way of thinking can hinder you and your goals so make sure you have everything in order before you allow your mind to wander.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.