Horoscopes - December 2
- Aries – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to make you more in touch with your parental instincts. This is going to come in handy because your friends may need a voice of reason in their drama.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been missing out on some of your friend’s gatherings, don’t feel too bad. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to plan something bigger and better than what you missed. You and your friends will be thrilled.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Enough with the jokes, it's time to get serious. Once you finish all your responsibilities, you’ll feel so much better and lighter.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy purple.
- Cancer – You're so focused on work that you haven’t been able to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Good news! Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that rest you need and the energy to have fun!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Family issues may arise today, and to your surprise everyone is coming to you wisdom and guidance. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you be the leader everyone needs now. Stay strong and confident that you’re doing the right thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – There’s more than showing your friends you’re in their corner to show you love and appreciate them. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re going to have a lot of excess energy today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this is going to help you release that energy in productive ways. This will cause you to be less stressed and overall happier.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You know your worth and you’re always trying to prove yourself to others, but you need to learn to lighten up and take jokes. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you to take a chill pill.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Work is taking over your life and if you continue with no break you’re going to burn out and not provide your best work. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) allowing you to make this switch and focus on the fun parts that life has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You’re going to question your private life, and this will cause you to question your behavior. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) causing you to let down your walls and make the improvements you need to be more open.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Your energy is running high, and you're also surrounded by positive people. So, it’s no wonder that your self-confidence is through the roof. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you stay in the mindset you’re in.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to have the confidence to speak to others and share with them what’s on your mind. You tend to stay quiet in important times, this is going to be that switch for you. You have a lot to say and people need to hear it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.