Horoscopes - December 23
- Aries – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress, so take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – There is gossip surrounding you; it seems like you can’t avoid it no matter how hard you try. Unfortunately, the gossip is going to be about you so try not to get swept up in it. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to keep you focused on the tasks at hand.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You’re going to make a tough call soon; things aren't going to be clear cut; they’re going to be murky and gray. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do what needs to be done to be the leader and take control of the situation.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – There are some people who you’ll encounter today who may bring your life some perspective and challenge you a bit. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to let you accept this with open arms.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You should avoid talking about finances today; it will just lead to tense and stressful situations. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing a shift in your thinking from money to your intimate times with your significant other.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) you are feeling renewed. You’ll feel even better once you get back the emotional confidence that you’ve been lacking for some time. And you’ll also feel more connected to those around.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – The Moon spends most of the day in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to handle your more practical affairs. You may get distracted today, but you have to prioritize chores now so that you can enjoy your time later.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Today is about planning for your future; you’re content for now but that won’t last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve in. Once you come up with a game plan you’ll be relaxed and ready to start moving in that direction.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you to let go of all your responsibilities and let your hair down and have some fun. You’re always so serious, and you don’t even know what fun looks like anymore. Today will change all of that for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color yellow.
- Capricorn – Pluto is going to be in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Romance). You’re longing for some closeness with your loved one, and even some romance. Take this time to reconnect with them and get that spark back.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough for the important people you need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – You may have to speak a lot today; try not to allow your anxiety to kick in. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the skills to take over the room and speak with ease. This will also boost your confidence for the next time you have to speak.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.