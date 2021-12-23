Horoscopes - December 24
- Aries – When faced with a tough situation you need to focus on your body language rather than what you’re saying with your words. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day. This weekend, confide in your friends and family and you’ll have the space to share your true thoughts with no judgment.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Someone you’re close to will act without thinking and they may hurt your feelings. They need some time to reflect and so do you. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you see what’s really bothering you. Take this weekend and reflect on your own and seek out someone you trust to lean on and get support from.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Gemini – You’re going to need to put work before everything else today. It’s not ideal, but this has to get done. With Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to tackle everything but keep your positive energy going. After all the work is completed, this weekend you’ll be able to relax and take care of your needs.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing some imagination and fantasy to your life today. Don’t bother fighting it; it will bring some spice to your daily life. And what better time to enjoy this new side of you than this weekend! Throw all your worries to the wind and truly enjoy yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Everything regarding your relationships is going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to quickly hit pause. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) and over the weekend it will be clear whether you should go there or not, so listen for any signs and make the right decision.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You have a problem with saying yes to everyone, and today all your commitments are going to show you that you need to learn how to say no. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the importance of putting yourself your first. So, this weekend do right by you and have a good time!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Life is speeding up as if it’s nudging you to take a few risks and go down new paths that you haven't thought about taking before. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this is going to be scary for you, but you will be so much better after you take the first step. This weekend will be a good time to start this new journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Get all the jokes and fun out of your system this weekend because come Monday it’s back to the grind. You’ll be in a better mood to tackle everything that you need to get done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things; just change things to make you feel better. Take this weekend and do some major self-love and focus on your needs over anything, or anyone, else.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth) giving confidence to go out on your own. This weekend will be the best time for you to start planning your new venture. You’ll be happier doing it on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) causing you to look at yourself and your inner needs. You’ve been keeping too much in lately, and it’s going to be therapeutic for you to take this weekend to talk to your family about what’s going on in your life. You’re going to surprised how supportive and empathetic they are towards you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and you’re going to be untouchable. You’re looking through clear lenses for the first time in a long time. This is all thanks to Mars in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to carry this positive energy through the weekend and into next week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.