Horoscopes - December 27
- Aries – Social events involving both old and new friends could be good for you today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) blessing every encounter that you have today. You shouldn’t have any issues with making new friends either.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You make sure you only allow people close to you to see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to gain the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You should be especially efficient in whatever you need to get done today. Your natural eye for detail is very sharp and this is because Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy to stay focused on your responsibilities.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Career matters may involve some touchy circumstances and require you to reflect on things. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space and time to think things through. Take the time to make sure that you’re doing the right thing for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You want to make things happen today because you’ve been working hard on your latest project. You’ve planned very carefully and tried to account for anything that can happen, so don’t feel like it’s your fault if things don’t turn out the way you want. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you to what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Reflect on your work habits, and see if you can make any improvements. You’re always working but feel like you never get anything done. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the ability to get organized and work in a productive manner.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the error in your ways. You’re quick to anger and jump to conclusions, and that can rub people the wrong way. Your new transformation will help you out in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been pouring yourself into your work, and so far, you’ve seen zero rewards. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to get the praise and recognition you deserve. Try and stay humble during this time because as quickly as all this greatness comes your way, it can disappear just as fast.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – There could be some storm clouds brewing in your relationships. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to give you a clear idea of what you want. Don’t think that just because there are some issues you need to walk away.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – A large weight should lift from your shoulders today. The air around you has started to clear and you can see and think clearly about your next steps in life. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you relax as you take the next steps to make your life better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Friends may be leaning on you today, and you need to step up and be there for them. Don’t overthink this; just let them talk to you and listen to what they are saying. Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to say the right thing when needed.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.